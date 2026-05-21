ACB detects assets worth Rs 1.94 crore linked to suspended Warangal sub-registrar officer

HANAMKONDA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday allegedly detected disproportionate assets of suspended Sub-Registrar Officer-II Davuluri Anand of the Warangal Sub-Registrar Office in Hanamkonda district. Searches were conducted at the officer’s residence and properties linked to his relatives. Officials alleged that Anand had acquired assets through corrupt practices.

ACB Warangal Range Deputy Superintendent of Police P Sambaiah said assets worth Rs 1.94 crore were identified during the searches. The immovable properties detected include two residential houses valued at Rs 71.56 lakh and six open plots valued at Rs 28.37 lakh. Officials stated that the actual market value of the properties was likely to be much higher.

Apart from immovable assets, officials also seized movable assets, including Rs 24.50 lakh, bank deposits worth Rs 7.05 lakh, household articles valued at Rs 6.07 lakh, one four-wheeler and two motorcycles worth Rs 13.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing 819.500 grams and silver ornaments weighing 2,264.500 grams, collectively valued at Rs 43.16 lakh.