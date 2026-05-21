'False propaganda': MoS Bandi Sanjay denies rumours of floating new party

HYDERABAD: Dismissing speculation doing the rounds that he will be launching a new political party as “false propaganda”, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that he wants to be a loyal BJP worker till his last breath.
Speaking to reporters during his first visit to the state BJP office since a POCSO case was registered against his son Sai Bhageerath, he alleged that “some irresponsible people” were deliberately spreading false propaganda that he was planning to float a new party.
“I don’t need to respond to such false news. When I die, I want the saffron flag to be draped over my body. That is my wish,” he said.
“Before executing someone, they ask for their final wish. If you ask dedicated BJP workers the same question, they will give only one answer: After I die, I want a saffron flag to be draped over my body. That is my final wish too,” he added.
Asked about the reports that he would be sacked as the MoS, Sanjay sarcastically said: “The decision to remove me from the Council of Ministers was taken by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao because the NDA government is surviving at the Centre with the support of KCR and the 17 Lok Sabha seats of BRS. Ask KCR and KTR what more they want to do.”
On the reports of his possible arrest in the POCSO case, Sanjay said “some news channels were spreading such news as they are lured by petty crumbs thrown by KCR’s son”. “KTR is getting sadistic pleasure after watching such news,” he alleged.
Stating that there were no previous occurrences of a father handing over his son to police, he said: “I handed over my son to the police, who wanted to investigate the case. But the BRS is spreading false news on social media platforms through their fake media factory. Despite this, people are with the BJP. People are laughing at the fake news and stories of the BRS.