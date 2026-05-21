'False propaganda': MoS Bandi Sanjay denies rumours of floating new party

HYDERABAD: Dismissing speculation doing the rounds that he will be launching a new political party as “false propaganda”, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that he wants to be a loyal BJP worker till his last breath.

Speaking to reporters during his first visit to the state BJP office since a POCSO case was registered against his son Sai Bhageerath, he alleged that “some irresponsible people” were deliberately spreading false propaganda that he was planning to float a new party.

“I don’t need to respond to such false news. When I die, I want the saffron flag to be draped over my body. That is my wish,” he said.

“Before executing someone, they ask for their final wish. If you ask dedicated BJP workers the same question, they will give only one answer: After I die, I want a saffron flag to be draped over my body. That is my final wish too,” he added.