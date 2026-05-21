In GCC push, Telangana eyes growth corridors beyond Hyderabad Core Urban Region

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is preparing an aggressive push to position Hyderabad and its surrounding growth corridors as the country’s next major destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), while also attempting to spread investments beyond the city’s core urban limits.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to formulate a dedicated GCC policy that would incentivise companies to establish operations outside the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE) zone, particularly along the Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal corridors.

Reviewing the Industries department along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revanth said the government’s focus was now on steering the next phase of investments towards Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations by developing strategic clusters in “Beyond CURE” areas. Apart from GCCs, these locations are also being considered for data centre expansion as the state attempts to decentralise growth and create new investment hubs outside Hyderabad’s traditional IT belt.

The government is also planning to strengthen its investment outreach through the proposed ‘Invest Telangana’ agency, envisaged as a dedicated platform to provide end-to-end support for investors and companies setting up operations in the state.

During the meeting, the chief minister suggested adopting best practices from other states while designing the governance structure for the agency. Senior officials from departments such as Energy and Finance may be included as “special invitees” to facilitate faster clearances and coordination, while officials from the IT and Industries departments would serve as regular appointees.

A society would be formed for ‘Invest Telangana’, with the agency expected to function as a dedicated investment promotion body for the state. Revanth also proposed appointing escort officers to assist prospective companies from the time they arrive in Hyderabad till the grounding of operations.