In GCC push, Telangana eyes growth corridors beyond Hyderabad Core Urban Region

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is preparing an aggressive push to position Hyderabad and its surrounding growth corridors as the country’s next major destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), while also attempting to spread investments beyond the city’s core urban limits.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to formulate a dedicated GCC policy that would incentivise companies to establish operations outside the Hyderabad Core Urban Region (CURE) zone, particularly along the Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal corridors.
Reviewing the Industries department along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Revanth said the government’s focus was now on steering the next phase of investments towards Tier-2 and Tier-3 locations by developing strategic clusters in “Beyond CURE” areas. Apart from GCCs, these locations are also being considered for data centre expansion as the state attempts to decentralise growth and create new investment hubs outside Hyderabad’s traditional IT belt.
The government is also planning to strengthen its investment outreach through the proposed ‘Invest Telangana’ agency, envisaged as a dedicated platform to provide end-to-end support for investors and companies setting up operations in the state.
During the meeting, the chief minister suggested adopting best practices from other states while designing the governance structure for the agency. Senior officials from departments such as Energy and Finance may be included as “special invitees” to facilitate faster clearances and coordination, while officials from the IT and Industries departments would serve as regular appointees.
A society would be formed for ‘Invest Telangana’, with the agency expected to function as a dedicated investment promotion body for the state. Revanth also proposed appointing escort officers to assist prospective companies from the time they arrive in Hyderabad till the grounding of operations.
Expedite AI City works, says Revanth
The chief minister also reviewed plans related to Bharat Future City and directed officials to ensure that all engineering works in the project adhere to net-zero principles and global standards. He said priority should be given to creation of trunk infrastructure across the proposed zones in the project area.
Referring to the Union Budget announcement on regional medical hubs, Revanth said the state would initiate consultations with the Centre for establishing one such hub in the proposed Health City within Bharat Future City. “If needed, I will take this up with the Prime Minister,” he said.
Officials were also instructed to accelerate work related to the proposed AI City in Future City after studying global best practices in AI infrastructure creation. The chief minister directed officials to expedite works in Future City so that foundation stone-laying ceremonies for various facilities in the industrial corridor could be taken up soon.
He also instructed officials to ensure that companies receiving land allotments in Future City sign MoUs relating to skilling and certification programmes to cater to future workforce requirements.
Meanwhile, the chief minister directed officials to prepare a plan to shift all government offices in the state to T-Fiber internet connectivity from private operators. Officials informed the meeting that government offices shifting to T-Fiber had generated orders worth Rs 54 crore in the last six months.
During discussions on land allocation in Future City, Revanth also revealed that the government plans to earmark 500 acres for housing for public representatives, civil services officers and journalists.
On the horizon
Dedicated GCC policy for ‘Beyond CURE’ areas
Focus on Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Warangal corridors
Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to be developed as GCC hubs
‘Invest Telangana’ agency for end-to-end investor support
AI City and Health City planned in Future City
500 acres earmarked for housing for public representatives, officers & journalists