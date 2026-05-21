Over 45K medical shops across Telangana join nation-wide bandh

HYDERABAD: Nearly 45,000 medical shops across Telangana remained closed on Wednesday in response to a one-day nationwide bandh call given by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), opposing alleged illegal operations by e-pharmacies.

The chemists’ bodies demanded stricter regulation of online medicine sales and action against what they described as unauthorised e-pharmacy practices.

Members of Telangana Chemists and Druggists Association (TTCDA) and Hyderabad Chemists and Druggists Association (HCDA) pointed out that unchecked online sale of medicines was affecting retail pharmacy businesses and posed risks due to the sale of medicines without proper verification. They demanded the intervention of central and state governments to regulate online pharmacies, monitor discount practices, and strengthen enforcement of prescription norms.

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar Gupta, president of the HCDA, said, “Our margins are around 20 per cent. Normally, retailers can offer discounts of up to 10 per cent to 15 per cent. But some corporate chains and online platforms are offering 40 to 60 per cent discounts. We are asking how this is commercially possible, as deep discounting by large companies was affecting the viability of standalone medical stores, particularly in smaller towns and residential localities.”

Apart from pricing concerns, S Santosh, a medical shop owner in Nagole, alleged that online pharmacies were delivering medicines without proper prescription verification. He said certain medicines cannot be sold without adequate validation and addictive drugs should not be supplied casually. Local pharmacies follow strict checks before dispensing such medicines, he added.