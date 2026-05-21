Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warns cops against neglecting law and order

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday warned police that negligence in maintaining law and order would not be tolerated.

He made it clear that officers cannot leave headquarters without informing senior officials and instructed district Superintendents of Police to conduct regular tours in their respective districts. IG-level officers were also asked to continuously monitor field operations.

During a high-level meeting, the chief minister advised police officials to exercise extra caution while granting permissions for programmes involving VIPs and celebrities.

He ordered regular crime review meetings and directed police officials to keep constant surveillance on rowdy sheeters and history sheeters.

Stating that crimes were becoming more sophisticated, he said that policing should also be upgraded accordingly.

Calling for modernisation of the police department, he instructed officials to strengthen patrolling, village policing and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) wing. He also stressed the need to remove outdated weapons and prepare a comprehensive plan for the next 10 years to meet emerging challenges.

Revanth directed the department to increase the use of technology in policing, including drone policing, expansion of CCTV networks, and effective utilisation of the Command Control Centre. He also instructed that all police department vehicles should gradually be converted into EVs.