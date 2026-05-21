Telangana cop flees after marrying minor girl

SURYAPET: N Anil Kumar Goud, serving as a traffic constable in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, allegedly married a minor girl from Ananthagiri mandal in Suryapet district at midnight on May 9 despite being aware of her age.

After information about the marriage surfaced belatedly, Childline staff and officials from the Women and Child Welfare department swung into action. As the girl is a minor, officials and the victim’s relatives lodged a complaint with Huzurnagar police.

However, by the time the complaint was filed, the marriage had already taken place and the couple had reportedly moved to another area. On learning that a case had been registered against them, both are said to be absconding.

Based on the complaint, Huzurnagar police registered a case against the accused constable under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act along with other stringent sections of the BNS. Senior officials are reportedly treating the matter seriously, and departmental action against the accused is also likely.