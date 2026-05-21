Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti seeks Rs 5,000 crore from Centre under SASCI funds

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to sanction an additional Rs 5,000 crore to Telangana under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, under which loans are extended interest-free for 50 years.

During a meeting with the Union minister in Delhi on Wednesday, Bhatti thanked the Union government for extending 50-year interest-free loans to states under the scheme. Referring to the Rs 4,208 crore already sanctioned to Telangana during the 2025–26 financial year, he said additional financial support was necessary to sustain the state’s ongoing development and welfare programmes.

The deputy chief minister said Telangana was progressing rapidly in development, but was facing fiscal pressure due to debt servicing commitments arising from borrowings raised through various Special Purpose Vehicles between 2014 and 2023.

Despite these constraints, the state government continued to invest substantially in education, healthcare, rural infrastructure and human resource development, Vikramarka added.