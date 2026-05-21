Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla gives nod for special remission of 92 life convicts

HYDERABAD: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday gave approval for granting special remission to 92 life convicts, including 86 male prisoners. The list has been sent to the government.

In a press statement issued here, officials said that the Supreme Court in its order dated February 18, 2025 in Sonadhar vs The State of Chhattisgarh issued certain directions with regard to grant of special remission, specifying timelines and asking the state government to frame a permanent policy regarding premature release of prisoners.

In compliance with those directions, Telangana government in GO 126 Home (Service-V) Department, on October 27, 2025 issued permanent guidelines and timelines with cut-off dates for considering grant of special remission thrice a year — on February 1, June 1 and October 1.

Accordingly, the Prisons department identified and submitted the list of life convicts eligible for remission as on February 1, 2026 to the government. On Wednesday, the Governor convened a meeting to discuss the proposal for granting of special remission to life convicts. From the Telangana Prisons Department, DG Prisons Soumya Mishra and IG Prisons N Murali Babu attended the meeting.

As per the approved guidelines, 92 life convict prisoners, including 86 male prisoners and six female prisoners, were found to be eligible for consideration of special remission.