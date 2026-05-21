Telangana HC refuses to halt auction of temple land in Mancherial

HYDERABAD: Observing that the petitioner was free to participate in the auction process if he wished to continue cultivating the property in question, the Telangana High Court has refused to halt the proposed public auction of agricultural land belonging to Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Donabanda village in Mancherial district.

Justice GM Mohiuddin passed the order while hearing a writ petition filed by Polasa Srisailam, the hereditary archaka and single trustee of the temple, challenging the auction notification dated May 5, 2026. The auction pertains to grant of tenancy rights over 15.14 acres of temple land for a one-year period from June 1, 2026 to May 31, 2027.

The petitioner contended that his family had constructed the temple over a century ago and that he inherited both trusteeship and archakaship. He argued that, in the absence of an executive officer for the temple, the mandal in-charge and executive officer lacked jurisdiction to conduct the auction. He further relied on a certificate issued in 2010 under Section 43 of the AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, claiming that the Endowments department had recognised his rights over the property.