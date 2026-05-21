Telangana man gets death sentence for killing parents of his girlfriend

PEDDAPALLI: Warangal First Additional District and Sessions Judge J Maithreyi sentenced Mekala Nagaraju alias Bunny (23), an auto driver from Gundenga village in Mahbubabad district, to death for murdering his girlfriend’s parents, Banoth Srinu (50) and Banoth Suguna (45) in July 2024, for opposing his marriage proposal.

Their daughter B Deepika and son Madan Lal were injured in the attack.

Police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. During the trial, the prosecution examined eight eyewitnesses.

After hearing the case, the court convicted Nagaraju under Section 203(1) of the BNS and sentenced him to death, along with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Madan Lal and Deepika expressed their happiness over the verdict.