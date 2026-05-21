Telangana transport department launches drive to check fitness of school buses

HYDERABAD: The Transport department has launched a special drive to check the fitness of school buses in the wake of the reopening of schools. The department stated that all buses and other vehicles transporting students must mandatorily possess valid fitness certificates.

According to a release issued by the department on Wednesday, school buses should have valid fitness certificates, permits, insurance, and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Drivers should possess valid driving licences. School buses and vans should also be equipped with first-aid boxes, fire extinguishers, and emergency exits.

Vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates or carrying students beyond the permitted capacity will be seized. The release added that cases would be registered against vehicle owners, drivers, and the managements of educational institutions under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The release stated that the complete responsibility for the maintenance of vehicles transporting students, implementation of safety standards, and compliance with all rules rests solely with the respective school and college managements.

The department warned that by the time schools reopen, every vehicle transporting students must possess a valid fitness certificate.