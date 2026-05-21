Telangana wants Singareni Collieries to be part of Centre's coal gasification push

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday sought the Union government’s support for Singareni to move towards coal gasification on the lines of Coal India.

During a meeting with Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi, Vikramarka said that coal should not be confined only to conventional power generation, but should be utilised in value-added initiatives in line with future industrial requirements.

He explained to the Union minister that in view of the Centre giving priority to coal gasification across the country, Singareni is also ready to move forward in this direction.

He stated that, on the lines of gasification initiatives being taken up by Coal India, Singareni is also exploring the possibility of utilising its coal resources more efficiently using technology. He said that coal gasification would add value to coal resources and also strengthen energy security, industrial usage and employment opportunities. He requested the Ministry of Coal to extend necessary technical and policy support and assistance in linking Singareni’s initiatives with central schemes.

‘Allocate Koyagudem Block-3 to SCCL’

Meanwhile, Vikramarka brought to the notice of Kishan Reddy that Koyagudem Block-3, located in the Godavari Valley Coal Fields, is crucial for meeting Telangana’s power requirements. Though the block was allotted through auction in the past, operations have not commenced even after four years, he said, while requesting that steps be taken to allocate Koyagudem Block-3 to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).