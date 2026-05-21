Think 46°C is hot in Telangana? IMD says brace for even more over next two days

HYDERABAD: More than half of Telangana reeled under a severe heatwave on Wednesday, with at least 20 districts recording temperatures above 46°C. The highest temperature in the state was recorded at Dilawarpur in Nirmal district at 46.5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the heatwave conditions are likely to continue for the next four days.

In Hyderabad, the highest temperature was recorded at Saidabad at 42.4°C.

The IMD also forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of the state over the next two days. Scattered rainfall is expected in a few districts on Thursday, while dry weather conditions are likely to prevail on Friday. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 1–2°C over the next two days.

Meteorologists said conditions remain favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin region, Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea during the next three to four days.

According to the weather department, a trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea to the central Bay of Bengal via Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh is influencing weather conditions over the region. Another trough extending from east Uttar Pradesh to north Telangana is also affecting the weather pattern.

The weather office said an upper air cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas has weakened, leading to changes in atmospheric conditions over Telangana.