Advisory issued for African travellers at RGIA

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Thursday issued a health advisory for passengers arriving from Ebola-affected countries, following reported cases in parts of Africa.

According to the advisory issued by Airport Health Organisation (APHO), passengers travelling from or transiting through high-risk countries including Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan have been asked to remain alert for symptoms associated with Ebola disease and immediately report to airport health authorities if they experience any signs of illness.

The symptoms listed in the advisory include fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding and sore throat. Passengers who had direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient have also been directed to immediately report to the Airport Health Officer or Health Desk before immigration clearance.

Authorities further stated that any traveller developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival should seek immediate medical attention and inform healthcare authorities about their recent travel history.

The APHO urged passengers to cooperate with health screening procedures and other public health measures implemented at the airport in the interest of passenger safety and compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR).