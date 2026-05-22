Bhageerath didn’t surrender, he was arrested, asserts Telangana CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Rejecting Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s claim that his son Sai Bhageerath had surrendered before the police in the POCSO case registered against him, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday clarified that the accused was in fact arrested by the cops.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, the chief minister said that he believes the version of the police. “If it was a surrender, they would have called police to their house and handed over Bhageerath. But here, cops have taken him into custody at the Police Academy Junction while checking vehicles. Should I believe the version of police or that of political leaders?” he asked.

“The government has acted as per procedure after the FIR was registered. Neither courts nor people have found anything wrong in this process. Police also issued a notice to Bhageerath to appear before them,” he added.

Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, accused BRS working president KT Rama Rao and his party colleagues of “behaving like sadists” in an attempt to politicise the “sensitive” case. “KTR is a sadist. BRS leaders are behaving like sadists, claiming that they have achieved something in this case,” he said.

“KTR is acting like a judge and (BRS general secretary) RS Praveen Kumar like the Investigation Officer in this case. Without any shame, they are uttering unnecessary things about this case,” he added.