Over 1.15 crore Telangana voters yet to be mapped ahead of electoral roll revision

HYDERABAD: More than 1.15 crore electors across Telangana are yet to be mapped ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While rural districts have shown good progress, urban areas remain a concern.

Data accessed by TNIE showed that 65.95% of the state’s 3.39 crore electors had been mapped with the last SIR conducted in 2002. Of the total electors, around 2.23 crore have been mapped, while over 1.15 crore remain unmapped as of May 20.

The pre-SIR mapping exercise involves linking each elector with the 2002 electoral rolls using their own registration or those of close relatives, including parents and grandparents.

Officials warned that if the pace remains slow in urban areas, completing the actual SIR exercise scheduled between June 25 and July 24 could become difficult.

Hyderabad district, which has 15 Assembly constituencies, recorded only 42.84% mapping. Of the district’s 47.10 lakh electors, around 20.17 lakh have been mapped.

Medchal-Malkajgiri recorded even lower progress at 35.85%, while Rangareddy stood at 51.59%. Among Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Musheerabad recorded the lowest mapping percentage at 34.33%, followed by Nampally (37.59%), Jubilee Hills (38.09%), Sanathnagar (39.80%) and Secunderabad (40.12%).