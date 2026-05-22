Telangana Cabinet may discuss bill to regulate private school fees

HYDERABAD: In what could be the government’s first major move to regulate fees charged by private and corporate schools, the proposed Telangana Private Unaided School Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Bill is likely to be taken up during the Cabinet meeting scheduled on Saturday.

Drafted by the Telangana Education Commission (TEC) under the leadership of Akunuri Murali, chairman of the commission, the proposed Bill seeks to cap fee hikes in private schools at 8% once every two years.

It also recommends the establishment of a statutory regulatory body and proposes penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh against schools violating the prescribed fee ceilings.

Among the key recommendations is restricting fee hikes to 8% every two years instead of annual double-digit increases. The draft also proposes the constitution of the Telangana Private Unaided Schools Fee Regulatory and Monitoring Commission, headed by a former high court or Supreme Court judge.

The commission has further recommended categorising schools based on infrastructure, amenities and actual operational costs to determine realistic and standardised fee ceilings.