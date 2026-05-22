Telangana CM Revanth demands a special Parliament session to pass women’s quota bill

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded that the Union government immediately convene a special session of Parliament to introduce and pass the women’s reservation Bill for providing 33 per cent quota in the legislative bodies.

Addressing the gathering after paying floral tributes to a statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary near the Secretariat, the CM said that the INDIA bloc is ready to support the women’s reservation bill in Parliament.

He emphasised that women’s reservation in legislative bodies should be enacted Revanth asked the Centre to take inspiration from Rajiv Gandhi, who he said introduced women’s quota in local bodies during his tenure as prime minister to empower them politically, and ensure implementation of 33 per cent women’s reservations in the legislative bodies. He also warned all parties against politicising the women’s reservation Bill.

Recalling the “yeoman services rendered by great visionary Rajiv Gandhi who introduced information technology to the nation and earned it global recognition”, he said: “It was Rajiv Gandhi who ushered in the era of technology in the country. He also steered the country onto the path of development through liberalised policies.”

He also recalled that Sonia Gandhi took a courageous decision of fulfilling the statehood dream. “Telangana is maintaining an inseparable bond with the Gandhi family. People will remember and cherish the Gandhi family as long as Telangana exists,” he added.