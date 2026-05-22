Telangana Government Doctors' Association raises concern over delay in transfer process

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government Doctors’ Association (TGGDA) on Thursday expressed serious concern over the delay in the ongoing transfer process in the Medical & Health department. They also opposed the attempts to introduce separate guidelines contrary to GO Ms No 38.

Addressing the media at the DME office in Koti, the association pointed out that the transfer process should be conducted strictly in accordance with the existing government order without any alterations, selective implementation, or deviation from the notified guidelines. They strongly objected to proposed changes in the definitions of focal and non-focal areas, stating that such modifications could create dissatisfaction, suspicion, and a sense of discrimination among doctors across the state.

TGGDA founder Dr B Ramesh stressed that many doctors who have been waiting for transfers for several years were already facing disappointment and uncertainty. He also urged senior officials of the Health department not to delay the process further by introducing new interpretations and additional conditions beyond the existing guidelines.