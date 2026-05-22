Telangana HC rejects Nowhera Shaik’s plea to suspend non-bailable warrant

HYDERABAD: Justice EV Venugopal of the Telangana High Court on Thursday expressed disinclination to suspend the non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against Nowhera Shaik by the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Red Hills, Nampally.

The NBW was issued on May 7, 2026 after the sessions court noted that Shaik failed to comply with directions of the Supreme Court to surrender before jail authorities within one week. The deadline for surrender expired on April 15, 2026.

Shaik approached the high court seeking suspension of the warrant. After hearing submissions on behalf of the petitioner, Justice Venugopal was not inclined to grant interim relief.

The high court, however, directed standing counsel for the Enforcement Directorate to obtain instructions in the matter and adjourned further hearing of the case. The Metropolitan Sessions Judge had recently cancelled the bail granted to Shaik.