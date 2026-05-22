Telangana reels under third straight day of severe heatwave

HYDERABAD: Telangana continued to reel under intense heatwave conditions for the third consecutive day on Thursday, with temperatures soaring above 46°C in several parts of the state. The highest temperature of 46.5°C was recorded at Munagala in Suryapet district.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist across northern and eastern Telangana for the next two days. However, the department also forecast light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several districts during the same period.

In Hyderabad, the highest temperature was recorded at Asifnagar at 43.4°C. According to the weather department, gusty winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are likely at isolated places across Telangana on Friday and Saturday. Dry weather conditions are expected to prevail from the third day onwards, while maximum temperatures are likely to remain nearly unchanged over the next two days.

The department said conditions were becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into more parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Comorin region, Bay of Bengal and the remaining parts of the Andaman Sea over the next three to four days.

Meteorologists also noted the presence of multiple weather systems influencing conditions over the region.

An upper air trough extending from east Uttar Pradesh to the Odisha coast through Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh was persisting at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

A cyclonic circulation was also active over the north Odisha coast, while another trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea to the central Bay of Bengal through Tamil Nadu remained active at higher atmospheric levels.