TGSRTC approves regularisation, pension review

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) management on Thursday held talks with Joint Action Committee (JAC) representatives and agreed to several employee welfare measures, including regularisation of employees under the Bread Winner Scheme, regular recruitment for future vacancies, and immediate postings for eligible promotees and Junior Assistant exam qualifiers.

The management also approved construction of a rest area and dining hall for attendants and helpers accompanying patients at Tarnaka Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh.

For retired employees, the RTC agreed to provide medicines for two months at a time and review rejected higher pension applications to ensure eligible employees receive benefits. Pending arrears linked to the 2017 wage revision would be cleared in phases, officials said.

The corporation further agreed to enhance 2017 allowances and benefits by 80% and treat the three strike-period days as leave due, releasing salaries accordingly.

On medical benefits, the JAC said proposals to extend medical coverage to employees’ parents and enhance assistance for retired employees from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh would be discussed with the managing director before a final decision.