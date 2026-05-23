82-year-old Telangana retired MEO protests alleged illegal transfer of his land during US stay

SANGAREDDY: An 82-year-old retired Mandal Education Officer (MEO), Ravi Shankar, staged a protest in front of the Jinnaram Tahsildar Office on Friday, alleging that revenue officials had illegally transferred his 14 guntas of land in Survey No 172 of Shivanagar village to another person while he was away in the United States.

The octogenarian said he had purchased the land in 2007 and registered it in his name. However, he alleged that revenue officials later transferred the land back to the original seller’s name. Despite making several visits to the tahsildar office seeking rectification of the records, tahsildar Devi Das remained indifferent to his appeals, he claimed.

With no response forthcoming from the officials, Ravi Shankar staged a sit-in protest in front of his office. He said he had moved to the US in 2010 to live with his children and, since returning to India six months ago, had been running from pillar to post to reclaim his land.