BRS spreading canards on paddy procurement, creating chaos among farmers: Telangana Minister Uttam

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday alleged that BRS leaders were spreading canards over the paddy procurement issue and misleading the farmers.

Countering BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s claims, the minister said that the former’s sole agenda was to create “politically manufactured chaos among the farmers”. “But it would backfire on them,” he added.

In a press statement issued here, Uttam said that the Congress government was executing the largest paddy procurement operation in the state’s history despite severe manpower shortages, massive logistical challenges and an unprecedented scale of arrivals. “The BRS is busy spreading falsehoods and creating confusion. But the government is ensuring that every grain brought by farmers is procured,” he said.

Rejecting Rama Rao’s allegations, he said: “Till May 21, the state had recorded 54.29 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy arrivals, of which 46.21 LMT had already been procured. That means around 85 per cent procurement has been completed.”

“Procurement transactions of more than 6.32 lakh farmers have been completed and Rs 7,841 crore directly credited into their bank accounts,” he added.