BRS will repeal Future City plan if voted to power, says Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday declared that the BRS, if voted to power, would repeal the Future City proposal and restore Pharma City.
Participating in a programme in the USA, the former minister said that the Union Environment Ministry had granted approval only for Pharma City.
“The environmental clearance clearly states that the land should not be transferred to any other purpose,” he said.
It may be recalled that the Revanth Reddy government cancelled the Pharma City project, which had been planned by the previous BRS regime, and decided to develop Future City on the lands acquired for Pharma City.
“If there is any deviation in use of lands acquired from farmers, those lands must be returned to the displaced farmers,” he said, while pointing out that there was a Central Act stating that the lands should be used only for the purpose for which they were acquired.
Harish Rao said that the efforts of the Revanth Reddy government to develop Future City were illegal. He further said that the previous government proposed Pharma City to encourage the pharma sector as it would create employment opportunities.
“Recently, the state government filed an affidavit in the high court, stating that the Pharma City plan is still intact,” he said, alleging that the Revanth Reddy government was enacting dramas.
“If the Pharma City is established in 75% of the land acquired, the remaining 25% should be used for education and housing purposes. But the present government is doing real estate business as it proposed only 25% land for industrial purpose,” he said.