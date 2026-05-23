Changes to H-CITI road widening packages approved

HYDERABAD: The state government has approved modifications to Package-4 and Package-5 of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project without altering the overall administrative sanction of Rs 5,942 crore.

According to the MAUD order issued on Friday, the combined cost of Package-4 and Package-5 will remain Rs 863 crore as originally sanctioned.

Under the revised Package-4 works, road widening and development projects include the 80-ft road from Azeem Hotel to Church Gate via Shoeb Hotel and Balapur Road at Rs 11 crore, the 80-ft road from Chandrayangutta X Roads to Barkas via Chandrayangutta police station at Rs 9 crore and the 60-ft and 40-ft road from Lucky Star Hotel to Hafeez Baba Nagar via Naqri Phoolbagh and Tawakal Medical through the GHMC Charminar zonal office at Rs 57 crore.

The package also includes widening and development of a 100-ft road from NH-Bengaluru Highway to Shastripuram Junction at Rs 225 crore and from Shastripuram Junction to Engine Bowli. The total cost of Package-4 works stands at Rs 620 crore.

Under Package-5, the government approved widening and development of a 100-ft road from Tulasi Nagar to Ghouse Nagar at Rs 243 crore. GHMC will invite separate tenders for the modified Package-4 works and consultancy services for the Tulasi Nagar-Ghouse Nagar road project. Separate RFP tenders will also be called for preparation of DPRs, detailed designs and drawings for the works under Package-5.