Congress government pushed farmers into distress, alleges BJP leader Alleti

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislative Party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Friday accused the state government of failing to procure maize, paddy and jowar in the state, pushing farmers into unprecedented distress.

He also alleged that the Congress failed to implement the promises it made in its election manifesto, including providing remunerative prices for 10 crops and purchasing every grain produced by farmers.

Maheshwar Reddy was speaking during a breakfast meeting that state BJP president N Ramchander Rao had with the party MLAs, MLCs and other key leaders at the party office.

He announced plans to visit procurement centres as part of the party’s “Rythu Ghosha, BJP Bharosa” programme.

“Starting from Monday, we will be touring all the districts to visit procurement centres for three days to highlight the issue. Our MPs, MLAs and MLCs will participate in these visits. Our state president Ramchander Rao will take part in the programmes on the first day,” he said.

Maheshwar alleged that the government had abandoned farmers during a crucial time and failed to provide “Rythu Bharosa” support to them. He also accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of making “blatantly false claims” by stating that 80 per cent of paddy procurement had already been completed in the state.

“Only 24 per cent of procurement target has been achieved so far. If the chief minister can prove his claims, we are ready to visit any place to verify the facts. Otherwise, we will ourselves take him to procurement centres,” he said.