Heatwave impacts Pushkaralu turnout

BHUPALPALLY: Severe heatwave conditions and temperatures touching 45°C in erstwhile Warangal district have affected pilgrim turnout for the Saraswathi Antya Pushkaralu at Kaleshwaram, with the Pushkar ghat at the Triveni Sangam wearing a deserted look during daytime hours.

On the second day of the Pushkaralu, pilgrims continued arriving during the evening and stayed overnight in the village, while most devotees preferred taking the holy dip during early morning hours to avoid the intense heat.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally Collector Rahul Sharma and Superintendent of Police Sirisetti Sankeerth monitored arrangements and precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

He advised pilgrims to take holy dips during morning and evening hours to avoid heat exposure. He urged devotees to stay hydrated and cover their heads with caps or cloth while moving around the ghats.

Pilgrims were also asked to make use of facilities arranged at the Pushkar ghats, including drinking water centres, medical camps and mist fans. The collector appealed to devotees to take special care of children and elderly persons amid the prevailing heatwave conditions.

Bhupalpally District Medical and Health Officer Ch Madhusudan said 10 temporary medical camps and two 20-bed hospitals had been established at the Pushkara ghats.

He said around 300 medical personnel had been deployed across 23 zones for Pushkaralu duties. Medical teams are distributing electrolyte powder sachets and advising pilgrims to take holy dips before 10 am and after 4 pm to avoid heat-related illnesses.