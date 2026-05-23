ICMR-NIN study: Ultra-processed foods triple hypertension risk among Hyderabad youth

HYDERABAD: Young adults in Hyderabad who frequently consume high-fat and high-salt ultra-processed foods are nearly three times more likely to develop elevated blood pressure, a new study by the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has revealed.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, examined 311 undergraduate college students aged 18 to 24 from across the city. Researchers found that 12.5% of the participants already suffered from high blood pressure, a statistic that highlights increasing cardiovascular health risks driven by changing dietary habits among urban youth.

Researchers observed that frequent intake of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) rich in fat and salt was independently associated with significantly higher odds of elevated blood pressure, even after adjusting for sociodemographic factors such as age, sex, residence, and family income.

According to the study, the most frequently consumed ultra-processed foods included biscuits, chocolates, packaged savoury snacks, bread products, sugary beverages, and instant foods. Students cited taste, convenience, affordability, and easy availability as the main reasons for choosing such foods.

Researchers noted that modern urban lifestyles and easy access to packaged goods are increasingly exposing young adults to long-term health risks at an earlier stage of life.