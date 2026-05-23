KTR dares Telangana govt to release white paper on grain procurement

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues were spreading falsehoods on procurement of paddy and other grains, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded that the state government publish a white paper on the purchase process.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao demanded that the state Cabinet, scheduled to meet on Saturday, should discuss this pressing issue and take suitable decisions to bail out farmers. “The government claims that no farmer died by suicide, even though the BRS provided all the data,” he said. “Every day, farmers are staging protests on roads. The same problem persists even in the Kodangal Assembly segment, represented by the chief minister,” he said, while highlighting issues such as shortage of gunny bags, reduction of paddy during weighing and others.

“Chief minister says that 80% procurement has been completed. The ministers say that only 50% procurement has been completed. But in reality not even 30% has been done so far,” he said, adding that he was ready for any punishment if the government proves it had completed 80% procurement.