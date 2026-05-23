NIMS completes 2,000 kidney transplants

HYDERABAD: The Department of Urology at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) announced on Friday the completion of 2,000 kidney transplants.

Launched in 1989, the hospital’s renal transplant programme achieved a milestone last year by performing the first robotic renal transplant in a government hospital in South India. The institute completed 500 kidney transplants in the last 40 months.

Beyond transplants, the department performs nearly 11,000 urological surgeries annually, including over 500 robotic procedures in the past three years.

For live-related transplants undertaken at NIMS, graft survival rates exceed 95% at one year, remain above 90% at three years, and reach 85% at five years. Deceased-donor (cadaveric) renal transplant outcomes are equally encouraging, with survival rates staying above 90% at one year, above 85% at three years, and around 80% at five years, stated NIMS officials.

Nearly 95% of recipients received these treatments free of charge through the Aarogyasri Healthcare Scheme and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, according to Dr Rahul Devraj, Head of the Department of Urology and Renal Transplant Programme at NIMS.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the medical team for reaching this milestone.