Nowhera Shaik arrested from Gurugram in investment scam case

HYDERABAD: Nowhera Shaik, the founder of Heera Group of Companies, was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, on Thursday in connection with an alleged multi-crore investment scam. She had been absconding after the Supreme Court cancelled her bail for evading investigators and obstructing auctioning of her properties that she reportedly purchased using illegally obtained money.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), FIRs have been registered in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh against Nowhera Shaik, Molly Thomas, Biju Thomas and the Heera Group of Companies following complaints from aggrieved depositors across the country. The depositors alleged that Nowhera Shaik had defrauded 1,72,114 investors of more than Rs 3,000 crore.

According to the agency, investigations revealed that Nowhera Shaik had collected deposits from investors across India on the pretext of investing in the Heera Group of Companies, promising returns of nearly 36 per cent per annum. However, she allegedly failed to repay either the promised profits or the principal amounts. ED officials stated that Nowhera Shaik and her associates diverted depositors’ funds into their personal accounts through company bank accounts for wrongful gain and acquired huge movable and immovable properties using the illegally obtained money.

During the investigation, the ED identified several properties allegedly purchased using proceeds of crime and attached them under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. For the first time, the ED obtained permission from the Supreme Court in WP (Crl) No 31 of 2020 and MA No 2227 of 2024 to auction attached properties prior to trial and confiscation orders by the PMLA court. Some of the properties were successfully auctioned, fetching nearly Rs 122 crore.