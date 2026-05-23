Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti urges banks to back more welfare, development initiatives

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday stated that the state government is giving top priority to welfare schemes, economic self-reliance, construction of Future City, women empowerment and Musi river rejuvenation.

Participating in the 49th State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting at Praja Bhavan, he said the people’s government is firmly committed to transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy by 2047.

He said it is a remarkable achievement that total bank deposits in the state have reached nearly Rs 9.43 lakh crore while advances touched Rs 12.34 lakh crore, adding that Telangana’s Credit-Deposit ratio of 130.78% is exceptional.

The deputy CM expressed delight at banks disbursing Rs 1,68,401 crore agricultural loans exceeding the target of Rs 1,65,297 crore. Describing agriculture as the backbone of Telangana’s economy, he appreciated banks for supporting farmers, fishermen and allied sectors through schemes like Kisan Credit Cards.

He also appealed to banks to adopt a more positive approach towards educational loans, stating that student loans are investments in the future of the youth and that the people’s government has proved welfare and development can progress together like twin engines.