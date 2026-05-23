Telangana POLYCET results 2026 released

HYDERABAD: The State Board of Technical Education officially declared the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) result on Saturday. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to access their rank cards through polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Out of 106,439 registered candidates, 98,029 appeared for the exam on May 13, with 81,307 successfully qualifying.

In the MPC stream, N. Lokesh secured the first rank, while Kotla Apoorva topped the MBiPC stream.

The annual entrance exam facilitates admissions into all technical diploma courses at polytechnic institutes across the state, as well as diplomas in agriculture, agricultural engineering, seed technology, and organic agriculture.