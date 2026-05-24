Appointment of PCC working presidents soon: Mahesh Kumar Goud

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday said that the names of working presidents had already been sent to the AICC and their appointments would be announced soon.

During a chit chat with the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, he clarified that the Cabinet expansion was entirely the prerogative of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and said he had no role in the exercise.

He reiterated that any decision regarding a change in PCC leadership would rest solely with the party high command. He said he was appointed PCC chief because the leadership considered him the right person for the role.

He alleged that some people were unable to accept the fact that he and the chief minister were working in coordination. Stating that he would not pay attention to media reports targeting him, Mahesh Goud said he would not waste time on “petty issues.” At the same time, he maintained that the media had the freedom to express opinions and added that Gandhi Bhavan Trust affairs were handled by the trust itself.

Reacting to former minister Harish Rao’s comments that Future City plan would be scrapped if BRS came to power, the PCC chief said that the project would emerge as a model for the entire country and accused the opposition party of lacking vision for Hyderabad’s long-term development. He said Hyderabad’s expansion was essential for economic growth and questioned whether Harish Rao was against the city’s development.