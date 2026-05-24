Cabinet approves one lakh Indiramma houses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Saturday approved construction of one lakh houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme for Low Income Group (LIG) families in the Core Urban Region (CURE), covering 24 Assembly constituencies.

The Cabinet also approved Phase 2 of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, under which at least 2,000 houses will be sanctioned in each Assembly constituency, taking the total to around 2.5 lakh houses statewide. The Cabinet further approved implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in all junior colleges. Along with government schools, junior college students will also be provided breakfast and milk, as announced in the Budget 2026-27.

Briefing the media after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the government had received six lakh applications for houses in the CURE region, but only 18,500 applicants owned land.

“For the remaining beneficiaries, the Cabinet decided to construct apartment houses on government land where they are currently residing. Beneficiaries will also get Undivided Land Share (UDS). Each flat will measure around 400-420 sq ft,” he said.

He added that the Cabinet also decided to earmark 30% of the houses for Middle Income Group (MIG) families and that modalities would be worked out shortly.