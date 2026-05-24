Cabinet approves one lakh Indiramma houses in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet on Saturday approved construction of one lakh houses under the Indiramma Housing Scheme for Low Income Group (LIG) families in the Core Urban Region (CURE), covering 24 Assembly constituencies.
The Cabinet also approved Phase 2 of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, under which at least 2,000 houses will be sanctioned in each Assembly constituency, taking the total to around 2.5 lakh houses statewide. The Cabinet further approved implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in all junior colleges. Along with government schools, junior college students will also be provided breakfast and milk, as announced in the Budget 2026-27.
Briefing the media after the meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the government had received six lakh applications for houses in the CURE region, but only 18,500 applicants owned land.
“For the remaining beneficiaries, the Cabinet decided to construct apartment houses on government land where they are currently residing. Beneficiaries will also get Undivided Land Share (UDS). Each flat will measure around 400-420 sq ft,” he said.
He added that the Cabinet also decided to earmark 30% of the houses for Middle Income Group (MIG) families and that modalities would be worked out shortly.
Indiramma Phase-2 to begin on June 1
The chief minister will launch Phase 2 of the scheme on June 1 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. On the same day, he will inaugurate 28 Indiramma houses constructed for Kolam tribal families at Kothari village in Kerameri mandal.
The Cabinet also decided to complete unfinished Indiramma houses sanctioned during the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Houses completed up to foundation level will receive Rs 3 lakh each, while houses with completed walls but pending slabs will receive Rs 2 lakh each. Funds will be allocated for 500 such houses in every constituency.
In a move aimed at making Telangana hut-free, the Cabinet approved immediate sanction of Indiramma houses for 14,800 families currently living in huts.