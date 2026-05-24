CM lays foundation stone for development works worth Rs 99.55 crore at Yadadri temple

NALGONDA: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday laid foundation stones for temple-related development works worth Rs 99.55 crore at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.
A bhumi puja for a proposed Vedic school was also performed under the supervision of Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipati Vijayendra Saraswathi. The Vedic school will be constructed on 15 acres with a built-up area of 1.4 lakh sq ft in three phases. In the first phase, a school building with facilities for 500 Vedic students will be constructed along with accommodation, residential quarters, a dining hall and Yagnashala.
The chief minister also laid foundation stones for projects, including Rs 43.79 crore for the Vedic school, Rs 9.86 crore for Swami Vari Nitya Kalyana Mandapam, Rs 1.41 crore for a shelter over the stairway from Vaikuntha Dwaram, Rs 1.34 crore for steps towards Mada streets near Rathashala, and Rs 43.12 crore for a Dikshaparula Sadanam.
However, beyond the grand development announcements, the visit also exposed a striking lapse in coordination among officials.
According to the official itinerary, Revanth was expected to land at the downhill helipad in Yadadri, where district collector Anurag Jayanthi, Endowment officials and senior police officers had assembled to receive him.
Instead, Revanth’s helicopter touched down atop Peddagutta at 8.45 am, catching the administration off guard. With no officials present at the hilltop helipad, Revanth and other ministers reportedly remained inside the helicopter for nearly 15 minutes as officials hurried uphill after realising the change in landing point.
The confusion also disrupted the carefully planned schedule for the visit. Rather than first offering prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple as planned, Revanth completed the foundation stone ceremonies before proceeding to darshan and later returning to Hyderabad.