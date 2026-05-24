CM lays foundation stone for development works worth Rs 99.55 crore at Yadadri temple

However, beyond the grand development announcements, the visit also exposed a striking lapse in coordination among officials.

According to the official itinerary, Revanth was expected to land at the downhill helipad in Yadadri, where district collector Anurag Jayanthi, Endowment officials and senior police officers had assembled to receive him.

Instead, Revanth’s helicopter touched down atop Peddagutta at 8.45 am, catching the administration off guard. With no officials present at the hilltop helipad, Revanth and other ministers reportedly remained inside the helicopter for nearly 15 minutes as officials hurried uphill after realising the change in landing point.

The confusion also disrupted the carefully planned schedule for the visit. Rather than first offering prayers at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple as planned, Revanth completed the foundation stone ceremonies before proceeding to darshan and later returning to Hyderabad.