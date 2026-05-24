Harish's remarks 'irresponsible,' will hurt investor confidence, says Minister Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Saturday accused the BRS leadership of indulging in “destructive politics” and attempting to obstruct Telangana’s development by opposing key projects such as Bharat Future City and the Musi river rejuvenation initiative.

Addressing a press conference at the CLP office, Sridhar said opposition parties should engage in constructive criticism rather than creating hurdles for development. He alleged that BRS leaders were yet to recover from their electoral defeat and claimed that senior leader and former minister T Harish Rao was continuing to make “daydreaming” statements even while visiting the United States.

The minister said the people of Telangana had rejected the BRS in the Assembly elections and Parliament polls, pushing the party into “political irrelevance”. Despite repeated setbacks, he alleged, the party continued indulging in “cheap politics, diversion politics and blackmail politics”.

Sridhar accused BRS leaders of trying to obstruct the Musi river rejuvenation project and conspiring against Bharat Future City, which he said would strengthen Telangana’s global image and emerge as a future economic engine for the state.