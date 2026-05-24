Kishan distributes 218 appointment letters at 'Rozgar Mela'

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Saturday distributed appointment letters to 218 newly recruited candidates across six Union government departments during the Rozgar Mela held at Rail Kalarang in Secunderabad.

The 19th tranche of the nationwide programme was organised across 47 locations, with appointment letters distributed to around 51,000 recruits.

Congratulating the candidates, Kishan said a government job offered an opportunity to serve the nation for the next 20 to 30 years. He urged them to work with dedication and contribute towards the country’s development.

The Union minister also advised the recruits not to neglect their parents, who had made sacrifices for their success, and to support them in their old age.

Kishan said the Union government was actively filling vacancies in government departments and Public Sector Undertakings to provide employment opportunities to youth.