No ticket hike for 'Peddi' as exhibitors firm on percentage

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Exhibitors Association on Saturday decided to immediately implement the percentage-sharing system for the screening of all films, including Peddi, which is scheduled for release on June 4. Association president Vijayender Reddy also made it clear that there would be no hike in ticket prices in Telangana, including for Peddi.

“We are against a ticket price hike in Telangana. We have already submitted a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Exhibitors Association, requesting that ticket prices should not be increased,” he said.

Sridhar, secretary of the Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce, said the decision on the percentage-sharing system was taken because producers had been continuously delaying discussions on the issue.

“After our previous meeting, the TFCC formed a committee comprising producers, exhibitors and distributors to discuss the matter. However, nothing concrete came out of it. They wanted to postpone the discussion for another three weeks and kept delaying it further. If we continue to delay, many single-screen theatres may shut down. That is why we decided to implement the percentage system from now onwards,” Sridhar explained.

He further said the issue was first seriously discussed during the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Sridhar pointed out that the percentage-sharing system is already being implemented in other states, whereas Telangana still follows the rental system.