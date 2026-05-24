Telangana HC allows farmers to harvest crop on disputed NH land

HYDERABAD: A special bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice T Madhavi Devi and Justice GM Mohiuddin directed authorities not to interfere with farmers’ possession of disputed land if a standing crop exists and to allow them to harvest it.

The order came in a writ appeal filed by Anandapu Tirupati and 10 others from Subbakkapalli in Tekumatla mandal and Nawabpeta in Chityal mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district against land acquisition proceedings for a National Highway project.

The petitioners said they learnt in April 2021 about a Section 3A notification under the National Highways Act, 1956, issued on March 2, 2021, proposing acquisition of land in nearly 10 villages across Chityal, Mogullapally and Tekumatla mandals.

They contended that the notification mentioned only survey numbers and land extents without identifying landowners, preventing effective objections. They nevertheless filed objections within the stipulated period, opposing acquisition of their agricultural lands and suggesting widening of the existing highway instead of a new alignment.

The farmers said they reiterated their objections during discussions on May 31, 2021, stating that the land was their only source of livelihood, but received no communication.

A single judge had earlier granted interim protection before later vacating it, prompting the present appeal.

Petitioners told the court that paddy crop was standing on the land and feared authorities would prevent harvesting. After examining photographs, the bench directed officials to verify the crop and allow harvesting if it exists.

Notices were issued to state, Union and NHAI authorities. The matter was adjourned to June 8.