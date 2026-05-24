Thanks to AI, no voice to go unheard in Hyderabad police stations

HYDERABAD: A migrant worker from West Bengal. A vendor from Uttar Pradesh. A student from Tamil Nadu. In Hyderabad now, all of them can walk into a police station and lodge a complaint in their own language without struggling to explain themselves.

Hyderabad City Police on Saturday launched AI-CopWriter, an AI-powered mobile application that can record, transcribe and translate complaints in 10 Indian languages — Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam and Punjabi — in real time. Officials describe it as a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at removing language barriers in policing.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar unveiled the application at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills and reviewed its features.

“Language should never stand between a citizen and justice. With AI-CopWriter, it no longer will,” he said.

The app allows citizens to lodge complaints in their mother tongue, after which spoken statements are automatically transcribed and translated into a complete FIR within seconds. Police said the system would especially benefit migrants, workers, travellers and non-Telugu speakers living in the city.

Each PDF generated through the app automatically includes details such as FIR number, names of complainant and accused, police station details, recording officer’s name and badge ID, and relevant legal sections to ensure transparency and record integrity.