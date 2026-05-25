Beyond classrooms & screens, a summer camp shapes character

HYDERABAD: In an age where childhood is increasingly shaped by screens, algorithms and academic pressure, a summer camp in Hyderabad chose a different route, one built around meditation halls, yoga mats, Vedic chants and conversations on empathy, discipline and emotional balance.

The Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence (VIHE), under the Ramakrishna Math, concluded its summer camp ‘Samskaar 2026’ on Sunday. Conducted for boys and girls studying in Classes IV to X, the camp blended yoga, music, meditation, bhajans and personality development activities with lessons on teamwork, self-discipline and value-based living.

At the valedictory ceremony, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said education must go beyond marks to nurture empathy, mental resilience and social responsibility among children. Expressing concern over rising smartphone addiction and emotional isolation among students, he said artificial intelligence could provide information but not empathy. “Use AI as a tool, not as the whole and soul of life,” he said.

Calling Ramakrishna Math a “spiritual powerhouse”, Sajjanar said the camp promoted discipline, teamwork and emotional balance. He also urged parents to encourage outdoor activities and avoid excessive academic pressure on children.