BJP leaders to visit market yards from May 25

HYDERABAD: As announced earlier, BJP leaders, including its state unit president N Ramchander Rao, MPs, MLAs and MLCs, will undertake a three-day tour of agriculture market yards across Telangana from Monday to interact with farmers and assess issues related to crop procurement and agricultural marketing.

On the first day, Ramchander Rao and other senior leaders will visit the Tandur Agriculture Market Centre after travelling from the party office in Hyderabad. The delegation will later interact with farmers before visiting the Gajwel Agriculture Market Centre.

On Tuesday, the BJP leaders will visit the Bhongir and Warangal Agriculture Market Centres and hold discussions with farmers regarding procurement problems and market conditions.

The second day tour will conclude with a night halt at Bhupalpally. On the third and final day, party leaders will visit Agriculture Market Centres at Bhupalpally, Kataram, Manthani and Peddapalli. BJP leaders are expected to interact directly with farmers during the tour and gather field-level information on paddy procurement, market facilities and issues faced by cultivators across the state.