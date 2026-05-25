BRS in-charge appointments trigger buzz regarding Assembly poll tickets

HYDERABAD: Fresh tension is said to be brewing within the BRS over the appointment of in-charges for the party’s membership drive, with the move reportedly triggering intense speculation over future Assembly ticket allocations.
According to party circles, the appointment of constituency in-charges for the membership enrolment programme has created uneasiness among several ticket aspirants across the state. Leaders expecting party tickets to contest the next Assembly elections are now closely watching the political signals behind these appointments.
In several constituencies, the party leadership has reportedly assigned MLCs as in-charges, while in other segments, MPs, former MLAs and leaders who previously contested elections have been entrusted with the responsibility. The move has sparked a debate within the party over whether these appointments are merely organisational responsibilities or an indirect indication of future electoral preferences.
The situation is said to have deepened discontent after supporters of the newly appointed in-charges began campaigning that their respective leaders are likely to secure party tickets in the coming elections. Such claims are reportedly creating discomfort among other hopefuls who have been actively working in their constituencies with expectations of securing party tickets.
Party leaders say the developments have led to sleepless nights among several aspirants, with internal competition and lobbying gradually intensifying within the party ranks.
Party president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed MLC P Venkatram Reddy as the Peddapalli in-charge, reportedly hinting that he could be the party’s preferred candidate for the next Assembly election from the constituency.
Medchal in-charge Ragidi Laxma Reddy, who unsuccessfully contested the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat on a BRS ticket in the last election, is also being seen as a likely candidate for the next Assembly polls, particularly amid mounting speculation that the family of sitting MLA Ch Malla Reddy is moving closer to the BJP.
Similarly, MLC Shambipur Raju, who has been appointed in-charge of Serilingampally, is likely to secure the BRS ticket against the backdrop of allegations that the sitting MLA defected to the Congress.
According to discussions within the party, Dasoju Sravan, who was recently appointed as an MLC, is likely to be fielded from Khairatabad, while another party leader, M Goverdhan Reddy, is also eyeing the ticket. Sravan had earlier unsuccessfully contested from Khairatabad on a Congress ticket.
Former Jubilee Hills MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who has been appointed Assembly in-charge, is also considered a strong contender for the party ticket from the constituency in the next election.
The BRS lost the seat to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the by-election held after the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath.
Following his appointment as Secunderabad Cantonment in-charge, Manne Krishank is being seen as the party’s likely choice for the constituency in the next Assembly election. The BRS had lost the seat to the Congress in the by-election.
MLC Tata Madhu is also being seen as the party’s likely candidate for the Palair Assembly constituency after being appointed its in-charge. Meanwhile, the appointment of Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra as in-charge of Kothagudem has triggered speculation that he may be fielded as the BRS candidate from the segment in the next election.