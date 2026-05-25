BRS in-charge appointments trigger buzz regarding Assembly poll tickets

HYDERABAD: Fresh tension is said to be brewing within the BRS over the appointment of in-charges for the party’s membership drive, with the move reportedly triggering intense speculation over future Assembly ticket allocations.

According to party circles, the appointment of constituency in-charges for the membership enrolment programme has created uneasiness among several ticket aspirants across the state. Leaders expecting party tickets to contest the next Assembly elections are now closely watching the political signals behind these appointments.

In several constituencies, the party leadership has reportedly assigned MLCs as in-charges, while in other segments, MPs, former MLAs and leaders who previously contested elections have been entrusted with the responsibility. The move has sparked a debate within the party over whether these appointments are merely organisational responsibilities or an indirect indication of future electoral preferences.

The situation is said to have deepened discontent after supporters of the newly appointed in-charges began campaigning that their respective leaders are likely to secure party tickets in the coming elections. Such claims are reportedly creating discomfort among other hopefuls who have been actively working in their constituencies with expectations of securing party tickets.