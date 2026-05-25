Devotees brave heat to attend Pushkaralu

BHUPALPALLY: A large number of pilgrims visited Kaleshwaram village for the fourth day of the Saraswati Antya Pushkaralu on Sunday. Advaitananda Bharathi Swamiji, the pontiff of the Sri Sri Avani Sringeri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamsthanam, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangamam.

After performing spiritual rituals and offering ‘harati’ at the Pushkar Ghat, the seer visited the Shree Kaleshwara Mukteeshwara Swamy temple to perform special rituals for Lord Shiva. Despite the intense heat, the sacred confluence and the temple witnessed heavy footfall throughout the day, remaining vibrant with religious fervour.

According to the Bhupalpally district administration, the Panchayat Raj Engineering wing is working around the clock to maintain sanitation and provide drinking water, ensuring all necessary amenities are in place for the smooth conduct of the Pushkaralu.