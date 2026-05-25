First depiction of Kakatiya emperor Ganapatideva found

HYDERABAD: A rare sculptural panel believed to depict celebrated Kakatiya emperor Ganapatideva and his queen Somaladevi has been identified at Totapalli village in Bejjanki mandal of Siddipet district, marking what historians describe as a first-of-its-kind discovery in Telangana.

Archaeologist E Sivanagi Reddy told TNIE that the sculptural panel is carved on a granite slab measuring nearly three square feet. The central figures are believed to represent Ganapatideva and his wife Somaladevi worshipping a miniature Sivalinga.

“The royal parasols (umbrellas) or chatris carved above their heads are important royal insignia that helped us identify the figures as members of the Kakatiya royal family,” Sivanagi Reddy explained.

Historians noted that the sculptural style, iconography and architectural features of the nearby Trikuta temple closely resemble Kakatiya craftsmanship and can be dated to the reign of Ganapatideva between 1199 and 1262 CE.

The finding emerged during a heritage survey and public awareness programme titled “Preserve Heritage for Posterity” conducted on Sunday by Pleach India Foundation and Kotha Telangana Charitra Brindam (KTCB).

Ganapatideva was the longest- reigning monarch of the Kakatiya dynasty of southern India. He brought most of the Telugu-speaking region in present-day Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under Kakatiya influence by war and diplomacy. He was succeeded by Rudrama Devi, his daughter.