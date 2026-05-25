Government not serious about projects in Godavari basin, alleges BJP

HYDERABAD: State BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress government has shown a “non-serious attitude” in planning and execution of irrigation projects in the Godavari basin.

In an open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Ramchander Rao said: “Telangana has the rights over nearly 968 TMC of assured Godavari waters. Despite years of Congress rule in the united Andhra Pradesh, only around 400 TMC was utilised in the Telangana region before the state bifurcation.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared several major Godavari projects, including Kaleshwaram, Sita Rama and Sammakka Sagar barrages.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government failed to act seriously in restoring the damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages under the Kaleshwaram project despite multiple reports submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority since 2023. He claimed that due to delays in tests and restoration works, nearly 200 TMC of Godavari waters remain unutilised.

He also accused the state government of delaying the Sita Rama and Sammakka Sagar projects despite clearances from the Centre and the Central Water Commission.

He further objected to reports suggesting possible changes in the alignment of proposed Godavari-Cauvery river interlinking project, warning that any deviation from the Icchampally alignment could harm Telangana’s interests.