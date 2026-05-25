Government to procure additional maize, jowar, sunflower

HYDERABAD: With the Centre yet to respond to its repeated requests to procure maize, jowar and sunflower, the Telangana government has decided to increase its purchase target to protect farmers from distress sales and announced enhanced fund allocation for the purpose.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has approved this move along with an additional allocation of Rs 1,867.77 crore, taking the total allocation for maize procurement to Rs 6,040.71 crore.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao said that maize cultivation had increased significantly during the 2025–26 Rabi season, pushing total production to 42.87 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) in the state.

“To ensure farmers receive the minimum support price (MSP), the government had already extended a guarantee of Rs 4,172.94 crore and has now approved an additional bank guarantee for procurement of another 6.53 LMT of maize,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that Nageswara Rao recently met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urged the Centre to increase the crop procurement quota for the state. During their meeting, he highlighted the challenges being faced by farmers in the state, including poor market prices, financial distress and procurement issues.