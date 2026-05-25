Government trying to scrap free power scheme, alleges KTR

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the decision of the state Cabinet to join the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a Union government initiative that aims to improve power supply reliability and make Discoms financially sustainable, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the government was trying to introduce prepaid smart meters in order to stop the free power scheme by privatising the Discoms.

The BRS leader alleged that the power supply system would soon be handed over to Adani and other corporates.

“The government would shelve free power to farmers by fixing meters to agriculture motors. The present domestic meters would be replaced with prepaid meters,” he said.

The BRS working president called upon the people to remove the “fuses” of the Congress before it introduces meters to agriculture and other sectors.

Recalling that the BRS had cautioned the people during elections that the Congress, if voted to power, would scrap the free power scheme, Rama Rao called upon the people to revolt against the present government.

“Prepaid meters would be introduced in the state within the next three months,” Rama Rao cautioned the people.